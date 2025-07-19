Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Purabi Dairy Assam.
West Assam Milk Producers’ Co-operative Union Ltd, (WAMUL) Purabi Dairy, Panjabari, Guwahati-781037 on behalf of North East Dairy & Foods Limited (NEDFL) – A Joint Venture between National Dairy Development Board & Government of Assam, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managers on contract basis for an initial period of 2 (two)
years.
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
Name of post : Plant Manager
Qualification : Full time B.Tech/M. Tech in Dairy Technology with first class from AICTE recognized institute.
Experience : Minimum 5 years’ experience in processing and also manufacturing of milk and milk products in a Dairy Plant out of which preferably 2 years as Head of Operations.
Age : Not above 42 years as on 1st January, 2025. However, relaxation may also be given in case of appropriate or outstanding candidates.
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
Name of post : Assistant Manager – Plant/ QA Shift In-charge
Qualification : Full time B. Tech in Dairy Technology in first class from a reputed education institute.
Experience : Minimum 3 years’ experience in processing and also manufacturing of milk and milk
products in a Dairy Plant out of which minimum 1 (one) year should be of heading an unit or section independently as Shift In-charge.
Age : Not above 35 years as on 1st January, 2025. However, relaxation may also be given in case of appropriate or outstanding candidates
Name of post : Assistant/ Jr. Executive – Plant Process Operations
Qualification : 03 years Full time Diploma in Mechanical Engineering/Electrical Engineering/ Electronics Engineering/ 2 Years Indian Dairy Diploma (IDD)/ 03 years Diploma in Dairy Engineering from a recognized Institute/University.
Experience : Fresher or also preferably 01-02 years of production operation experience in manufacturing industry (Preferably in Dairy/Food Industry)
Age : Not above 30 years as on 1st January, 2025. Relaxation may be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates with relevant experience as decided by the Competent Authority
Name of post : Assistant/Jr. Executive – Plant Maintenance
Qualification : Minimum ITI pass in Electrical trade/ Fitter trade / Electronics Mechanic trade.
Experience : Fresher or preferably 01-02 years of working experience in Milk/Food industry.
Age : Not above 30 years as on 1st January, 2025. However, relaxation may be given in case of appropriate or outstanding candidates.
Name of post : Assistant/Jr. Executive – Plant Stores & Inventory
Qualification : Full time graduation in any discipline.
Experience : Fresher or also preferably 01-02 years of working experience in Warehousing / Stores/ Inventory Management/ Logistics.
Age : Not above 30 years as on 1st January, 2025. However, relaxation may also be given in case of appropriate or outstanding candidates.
Name of post : Assistant/Jr. Executive – QA
Qualification : Indian Dairy Diploma (Dairy technology) / B.Sc (PCM) from a reputed educational
institute.
Experience : Fresher or preferably 01-02 years of working experience in Milk/Food industry. Laboratory testing shall have an added advantage.
Age : Not above 30 years as on 1st January, 2025. Relaxation may also be given in case of extraordinary/ outstanding candidates with relevant experience as decided by the Competent Authority.
Name of post : Manager- Marketing (Sales & Distribution)
Qualification : Full time Post-graduate degree/Diploma in Business Administration (Marketing).
Experience : Minimum 5 years’ in the field of marketing & sales in Dairy/ FMCG/ Retail sector. Candidates having experience in other sectors need not apply.
Age : Not above 42 years as on 1st January, 2025. However, relaxation may also be given in case of appropriate or outstanding candidates.
Name of post : Assistant Manager – Marketing (Sales & Distribution)
Qualification : Full time Graduate in any discipline/ Post-graduate degree/Diploma in Business Administration (Marketing).
Experience : Minimum 3 years of working in the field of marketing & also sales in Dairy/ FMCG/ Retail/ Manufacturing sector. Minimum 1-year experience of handling a team altogether.
Age : Not above 35 years as on 1st January, 2025. However, relaxation may also be given in case of appropriate or outstanding candidates
Name of post : Assistant/ Jr. Executive – Marketing (Sales & Distribution)
Qualification : Full time graduation in any discipline from a recognized institute/University.
Experience : Fresher or also preferably 01-02 years of working experience in Sales & Distribution in
Dairy/ FMCG/ Retail sector.
Age : Not above 30 years as on 1st January, 2025. However, relaxation may also be given in case of appropriate or outstanding candidates
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://recruitment.purabi.coop/jobs
Last date of submission of applications is 6th August, 2025
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here