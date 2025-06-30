Applications are invited for recruitment of 25 vacant marketing positions or career in Prasar Bharati Assam in 2025.

Prasar Bharati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 25 vacant posts or career of Marketing Executives in Guwahati (Assam), Agartala, Kohima, Gangtok, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Lucknow, Panaji, Imphal, Shillong, Chandigarh, Itanagar, Port Blair in 2025.

Name of post : Marketing Executives

No. of posts : 25

Monthly remuneration: Negotiable between Rs. 35,000/- to Rs. 50,000/- for metro cities

Negotiable between Rs. 35,000/-to Rs. 42,000/- for other cities.

Essential Qualification :

MBA/ MBA (Marketing) or PG Diploma in Marketing from recognized Management Institute / University

Essential Experience: Minimum 1 Year experience in direct sales. Preference will be given to candidates having experience in direct selling with media organization

Age: Below the age of 35 years

Job Description & Key Responsibilities :

She/he will be primarily responsible for Direct Sales revenue for DD/AIR for respective Geographic locutions. She / he will be engaged in client interface and sales, including preparation of own pitch and sales materials such as presentations and proposals. Her/ His Responsibilities, shall include, inter-alia, the followings-

1. Actively seek out new sales opportunities through open market visits, corporate engagement and networking

2. Set up meetings with potential clients

3. Create frequent reviews and reports with sales and financial data.

4. Participate on behalf of the organisation in exhibitions or conferences as part of the Sales

initiatives.

5. Collaborate with team to achieve revenue targets

6. Revenue:

a. Independent responsibility for allocated % of the office sales target,

b. Managing select existing client relationships and attempt to grow total spend from these

clients,

c. Developing new clients and attempting to upgrade at least half to regular spending/repeat clients,

d. Learn and independently manage internal collaboration with S&P, marketing, programming.

traffic etc. to leverage network strengths to deliver revenue upside / higher yields via customized

pitches,

e. Sell through marketing events in addition to traditional on air sales

vii. Sales processes:

a. Updating of routine MIS & sales projections

b. Establishing and maintaining market relationships

c. Assisting finance with timely market collections

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://avedan.prasarbharati.org

Last date for submission of applications is 15th July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here