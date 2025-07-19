Applications are invited for recruitment of over 50 vacant positions or career in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managers and Engineers.

Name of post : Superintending Geologist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate degree in Geology / Applied Geology of minimum 02 years duration with minimum 60% marks (or equivalent in CGPA) and having subject of Mathematics at Graduation Level (excluding PG in Computational Seismology).

AND

Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience

Name of post : Manager (F&A)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification & Experience :

Associate member of ICAI/ICMAI.

AND

Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience.

Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Instrumentation)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 4 years duration with minimum 65% marks (or equivalent in

CGPA) in Instrumentation Engineering (Including Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering, Instrumentation & Control Engineering, Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering, Power Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering, Electronics, Instrumentation & Control Engineering etc.).

AND

Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience

Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Pipeline T&I)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s degree of minimum 4 years duration with minimum 65% marks (or equivalent in CGPA) in Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Tele Communication Engineering (Excluding

Electrical & Communication Engineering/ Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering/ Applied Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering etc.).

AND

Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience

Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Electrical)

No. of posts : 8

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering of minimum 4 years duration with minimum 65% marks (or equivalent in CGPA) (Excluding Electrical & Electronics Engineering/ Electrical & Communication Engineering/ Electrical & Instrumentation Engineering etc.).

AND

Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience

Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s Degree of minimum 4 years duration in Civil Engineering with minimum 65% marks (or equivalent in CGPA).

AND

Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience.

Name of post : Manager (HR)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience :

MBA with Specialization in Personnel Management /HR/ HRD/ HRM of minimum 2 years duration with minimum 60% marks (or equivalent in CGPA)

OR

Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations / Labour Welfare of minimum 2 years duration with minimum 60% marks (or equivalent in CGPA)

OR

Minimum 2 years full time Post Graduate Diploma in PM/IR/Labour Welfare with minimum 60% marks (or equivalent in CGPA)

OR

PGDM / MBA of minimum 2 years duration with Specialization in HR from IIM with minimum 60% marks (or equivalent in CGPA).

AND

Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience.

Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Drilling)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s Degree in any Engineering discipline of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% (or equivalent in CGPA).

AND

Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience.

Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Production)

No. of posts : 7

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s degree in Petroleum/ Mechanical / Chemical Engineering of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% (or equivalent in CGPA)

OR

Post Graduate degree in Petroleum Engineering/ Technology of minimum 02 years duration with minimum 60% marks (or equivalent in CGPA) and having Engineering degree at graduation level

AND

Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience.

Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Environment)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering of minimum 4 years duration with minimum 65% marks

OR

Bachelor’s degree in any branch of Engineering of minimum 4 years duration with Master’s degree in Environmental Engineering of minimum 2 years duration with minimum 60% marks

OR

Master’s degree in Environmental Science of minimum 2 years duration with minimum 60% marks.

AND

Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience

Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Logistics)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering of minimum 4 years duration with minimum 65% marks (or equivalent in CGPA) (Excluding Automation/ Automobile/ Industrial / Power/ Manufacturing/ Production / Mechatronics / Mining/ Marine/ Robotics Engineering etc)

AND

Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience.

Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Field Engineering)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering of minimum 4 years duration with minimum 65% marks (or equivalent in CGPA) (Excluding Automation/ Automobile/ Industrial / Power/ Manufacturing/ Production / Mechatronics / Mining/ Marine/ Robotics Engineering etc)

AND

Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience.

Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Pipeline Mechanical)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering of minimum 4 years duration with minimum 65% marks (Excluding Automation/ Automobile/ Industrial / Power / Manufacturing/ Production /

Mechatronics /Mining/ Marine/ Robotics Engineering etc).

AND

Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience.

Name of post : Manager (Contracts & Purchase)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s Degree in any Engineering of minimum 04 years duration with minimum 65% marks (or equivalent in CGPA)

AND

Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience.

Name of post : Superintending Engineer (Reservoir)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering of minimum 04 years duration with 65% marks (or equivalent in CGPA) OR Master’s Degree in Petroleum Engineering/Technology of minimum 02 years duration with 60% marks (or equivalent in CGPA) having Engineering at Graduation level

AND

Having minimum 4 years post qualification relevant work experience

How to apply :

Candidate(s) fulfilling all the above clearly laid down criteria will have to apply online only through

the link on the Oil India Limited website in the careers at OIL webpage under current openings section i.e. https://www.oil-india.com/advertisement-list up to 18/08/2025, 23:59 hrs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here