Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Contractual Junior Engineer.

Name of post : Contractual Junior Engineer

No. of posts : 5

Essential Qualification :

(i) Class 10th from Government Recognized Education Board.

(ii) Passed 03 (three) years Diploma in Chemical Engineering or Mechanical Engineering or Instrumentation Engineering from Government Recognized Institute.

(iii) Minimum 02 (two) years post qualification work experience in Oil & Gas Industry/ Gas Processing Plant/ Refinery/ Petrochemicals/ Fertilizer Industry in Govt./PSU/ Public/ Private Organizations.

Emoluments : Rs. 24,960.00 (Rupees Twenty-Four Thousand Nine Hundred & Sixty) only per month

based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any

Age Limit : Minimum: 20 years, Maximum: General: 40 years, OBC (NCL): 43 years, SC/ST: 45 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 12th August 2025. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 9 AM. Venue is in Duliajan Club, Oil India Limited, Duliajan

How to apply :

Interested candidate(s) should fill the Personal Bio-Data (given on the last two pages of this

advertisement) and bring it along with the following documents on the above scheduled date for the

Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment:

(i) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

(ii) Original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials as under: Valid Identity Proof and valid Address Proof from Competent Government Authority; Admit Card, Marksheet and Pass Certificate of Class 10 issued by the concerned Government Recognised Education Board; Document(s)/Certificate(s)/Testimonial(s) of essential qualification, as applicable; relevant Work Experience Certificate; valid Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC) from Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Non-Creamy Layer Certificate from Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Income and Asset Certificate to be produced by Economically Weaker Sections issued by the Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Disability Certificate from Competent Government Authority, if applicable; valid Discharge Book/Service and Release Certificate for Ex-Servicemen (Pages containing Personal Particulars and Service Particulars), if applicable and any other documents/certificates/testimonials from

Competent Authority in support of candidature.

(iii) No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is working

in any organisation.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here