Assam Career Oil India Limited Duliajan Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in Oil India Limited Duliajan Assam in 2025.

Oil India Limited Duliajan Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Managers in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Manager (ERP FICO)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

a) Associate Member of ICAI/ICMAI.

OR

b) MBA with specialization in Finance.

OR

c) Bachelor’s Degree in any Engineering discipline

SAP FI/ SAP CO certificate is essential

Essential Experience : Having minimum 9 years post qualification work experience of working in relevant field

Job Roles :

1. Should have understanding of accounting principles, financial processes, and financial regulations.

2. Should have Strong knowledge of SAP FICO modules, including GL Accounting, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Asset Accounting, CO Postings and Financial Closing.

3. Should have detailed knowledge on FI-MM-SD integration and process flow.

Name of post : Senior Manager (ERP Project Systems & Investment Management)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in any Engineering discipline. SAP PS certificate is essential

Essential Experience : Having minimum 9 years post qualification work experience of working in relevant field.

Job Roles :

1. Should have extensive knowledge in Configuration of Project Profile for customizing WBS Elements, Networks & Activities. Working knowledge of the Financials & Controlling, Material Management. Project management experience in configuration of WBS elements and Activities, Project Builder, Project Planning Board and Special Maintenance Functions, Resource Planning,

Capacity Levelling, Workforce Planning, Workflow related to PS, Milestone & Network Configuration, Change Management, Period-End Closing, Easy Cost Planning, Cost Planning of External Activities and Costing Activities, configuration Settings for Cost Planning, Portfolio and Project Management integration, performing budgeting functions, configuring budgeting functions, performing procedures for period-end costing.

2. Should have knowledge of Investment management in configuration for investment programs for organizational hierarchies, creating planning and budget profiles and specifying budget distribution to measures, assignment and coding masks for the appropriation request, setting up

plan profiles for plan costs & defining approval workflows, project profiles and investment profiles,

settlement structures, source structures, settlement profiles, status selection profiles, forms, drill down reports, change existing drill-downs, generate summarization databases, etc.

Name of post : Senior Manager (ERP Plant Maintenance)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in any Engineering discipline. SAP PM certificate is essential

Essential Experience : Having minimum 9 years post qualification work experience of working in relevant field

Job Roles :

1. Should have ability in understanding the Customer’s organizational master data like Technical Object, Serial numbers, BOM, Maintenance Task List, Measuring Points, PM work centres, Maintenance Plans. Should have detailed knowledge in SAP PM Master data and transactional activities. Detailed knowledge in PM processes like – Maintenance Notifications: Maintenance

Orders, and Preventive Maintenance, Calibration process, Refurbishment process, Work Clearance Management.

2. Should have knowledge of integration with MM, QM, PP modules and with external applications.

3. Software architecture knowledge of enterprise applications.

4. Should have awareness and understanding of SAP PM with Mobile integration would be an added advantage

Name of post : Senior Manager (Basis Administrator)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in any Engineering discipline. SAP BASIS certificate is essential

Essential Experience : Having minimum 9 years post qualification work experience of working in relevant field

Job Roles :

1. Should have requisite knowledge to support/perform SAP Basis Administration activities and transporting objects to different systems. Document SAP processes, procedures, and plans; including changes, upgrades, and support in SAP development.

2. Should have requisite knowledge to install, configure, maintain, migrate, or upgrade the SAP systems as required, look into and troubleshoot SAP Basis related issues.

3. Should have requisite knowledge to perform regular maintenance and performance tuning for Database and SAP systems.

How to apply :

Interested and Eligible Applicant(s)/Candidate(s) may send their duly filled-up/completed application form (scanned copy in Single PDF), in prescribed format provided hereinunder, to CGM (HR Acquisitions), HR Acquisitions Department, Oil India Limited, Field Head Quarters, Duliajan, Assam – 786602, at email id: oilrec01@oilindia.in on or before 23:59 hours of 15/07/2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here