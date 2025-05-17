Assam Career NRDC Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in NRDC Guwahati Assam in 2025.

National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Manager, Assistants in on regular and long term contractual basis (03 Years) to coordinate its activities at Guwahati, Assam and various other locations in 2025.

Name of post : Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Masters in Science / Engineering / Technology with experience of at least 10 years in R&D / Design, Planning, Erection and Commissioning of Turnkey Projects / Technology Transfer / Industrial operations in Product / Processes and preferably 06 years in a PSU/Govt. Dept.

Desirable: MBA (sales/Marketing) or in respective domain

Name of post : Assistant Manager

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience : Masters in Science / Technology / Engineering with MBA (Sales/ Marketing) and at least 5 years’ experience in R&D / Design, Planning, Erection and Commissioning of Turnkey Projects / Technology Transfer / Industrial operations in Product / Processes and preferably 02 years in a PSU/Govt. Dept.

Name of post : Sr. Tech. Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Bachelors in Science / Technology / Engineering. Candidates having some working experience in R&D / Design, Planning, Erection and Commissioning of Turnkey Projects / Technology Transfer / Industrial operations in Product / Processes will be preferred.

Name of post : MTS Grade-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : SSE (10th) and 1 years of experience in Private / Public Sector / Govt. Dept. Candidates having some working experience in Private / Public Sector / Govt. Dept. with Valid Driving License will be preferred

How to apply :

Interested candidates must send application in the prescribed format enclosed at Annexure-I directly on email at jobs@nrdc.in attached with a copy of all essential & requisite certificates and must also forward a printout of the application with all requisite certificates by post along with an application fee only for the post of Manager of Rs.590/- (Rupees Five Hundred and Ninety only inclusive of 18% GST) by way of DD in favour of NRDC payable at NRDC, New Delhi. No fee for SC/ST/PwD/ESM & no fee for contractual posts. The applicants may send the applications to the following address: The Manager (P&A), NRDC, 20-22, Zamroodpur Community Centre, Kailash Colony Extension, NEW DELHI-110048.

Last Date for Application Submission: 17:30 Hrs., 30th May 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here