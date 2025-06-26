Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Nowgong Law College Assam.

Nowgong Law College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Office Assistant (Account). The Nowgong Law College (NLC), founded in 1970, one of the oldest law college in Assam and the only law college in middle Assam, enjoys a pre-eminent reputation for excellence. The College, which has a rich heritage and pedigree, is the repository of erudition in the legal firmament producing several luminaries who have adorned the benches and bar as well as the academe. The fulcrum of the college has been its well qualified and dedicated faculty members who take care for the integrated development of the students so that they can strive towards excellence in their professional life. It offers 3 years LLB and 5 years BA LLB courses. The LL.B. (3 Years) course approved by the Bar Council of India & permanently affiliated to the Gauhati University, equips a person with a degree in Law, enabling him / her to register himself / herself as an Advocate to practice, take up a job or go for higher studies. Besides imparting knowledge of law in all spheres a lot of emphasis is given to practical. The B.A./B.Com, LL.B. course is approved by the Bar Council of India & affiliated to the Gauhati University. This course is ideal for students who wish to make Law as a professional career after 10+2 (Inter). The course is run on Semester system, however a lot of emphasis is given on academics as well as Law subjects, with practical exposure to budding young law professional.

Name of post : Office Assistant (Account)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The candidates must be a commerce graduate. Preferences will be give to experienced candidate having sound knowledge of computers relating to management of accounts.

How to apply :

Candidates must submit the following documents along with the application at Nowgong Law College, P.O. Haibargaon, LNB Road, Nagaon – 782002

They may also mail their documents at principalnlc555@gmail.com

Candidates may send the following self-attested copies-

1. Marksheets and pass certificates from HSLC onwards

2. Certificate of computer courses relating to management of accounts

3. Experience certificate

4. Photo ID Proof (Adhar/Voter ID/Passport)

5. Any other relevant documents

Last date for submission of applications is 11th July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here