Assam Career Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career under Northeast Frontier Railway Assam in 2025.

Northeast Frontier Railway Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Medical Practitioners in Lumding Division in 2025. The Northeast Frontier Railway (abbreviated NFR) is one of the 19 railway zones altogether of the Indian Railways. It is headquartered in Maligaon, Guwahati in the state of Assam. NFR is responsible for operation and also expansion of rail network all across Northeastern states. It is also the same in some districts of eastern Bihar and also northern West Bengal. Northeast Frontier Railway is altogether divided into 5 divisions: Katihar railway division, Alipurduar railway division, Lumding railway division, Rangiya railway division, Tinsukia railway division. Each of these divisions is altogether headed by a Divisional Railway Manager, a Senior Administrative Grade officer of the rank of Joint Secretary to Government of India. The departmental setup at headquarters level and divisional setup in the field assists the General Manager in running the railways. Various departments namely engineering, mechanical, electrical, signal & telecom, operations, commercial, safety, accounts, security, personal and medical are headed by a Senior Administrative Grade / Higher Administrative Grade officer, provide technical and operational support to the divisions in train operations.

Name of post : Contract Medical Practitioner

No. of posts : 6

Location wise vacancies :

Divisional Railway Hospital/Lumding : 3

Health Unit/Jagiroad : 1

Health Unit/MBG : 1

Sub-Divisional Railway Hospital/Badarpur : 1

Educational/Technical qualification:

a) Specialist: The candidate should possess MBBS with also Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in respective subject/field as a specialist and should be registered with Indian Medical Council.

b) General Duty: The candidate should possess MBBS Degree and also be registered with Indian Medical Council.

Age Limit : A candidate should not exceed 53 years of age as on 01.06.2025.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 19th June 2025. Time is from 10:30 AM onwards. The venue is altogether in CMS Office/Lumding, Divisional Railway Hospital, Lumding, N. F. Railway

How to apply :

The willing candidates should report Divisional Railway Hospital/Lumding, near Lumding Railway

Station, Lumding on 18.06.2025 at 10.30 hours along with copies of all certificates/testimonials IN

ORIGINAL and attested/ true copies and also two passport size photographs for verification of

documents and eligibility for the “WALK – IN – INTERVIEW” at Conference Hall, DRH/Lumding,

near Lumding Railway Station, Lumding ON 19.06.2025 at 10.30 hours. In the event of any wrong

information /fake academic certificates/testimonials etc. the candidates will liable to be taken up

under Govt. of India’s law in force.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here