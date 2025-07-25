Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Associate-I (PA-I) and also Project Associate-II (PA-II) in the project entitled “Design and Development of Low Power Low Latency Non-Invasive Seizer Detector System” in the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PA-I)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification & Experience : BE/B.Tech with valid GATE Score or M.E/M.Tech in Microelectronics & VLSI Design with good academic record from are cognized University/Institute.

Desirable : Knowledge of Knowledge of RTL Coding in Verilog, Knowledge of FPGA Implementation, Knowledge of bio-logical background related to the project work

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Salary :

Rs.31000/-per month with valid Gate score and Rs25000/- per month without valid Gate score for M. Tech candidates. +HRA as per institute Norms.

Rs.25000/-per month with valid Gate score for B. Tech candidates+ HRA as per institute Norms.

Name of post : Project Associate-II (PA-II)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification & Experience : M.E/M.Tech in Microelectronics & VLSI Design with minimum 5 Years experience in VLSI Circuit Design and Chip Tape-out with SCL180. PhD in relevant field is preferable.

Desirable : Knowledge of working in Linux environment, installation of EDA tools and server maintenance, Chip Tape out, Analog Circuit Design, Analog Layout, Analog Mixed Signal Design

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month + HRA as per institute norms. Candidates may also get an opportunity to pursue M.Tech/PhD as per Institute Norms.

How to apply :

Applicants must submit the signed scanned copy of their filled- in application form along with CV and the all supporting documents altogether to the P.I. through email at klb@ece.nits.ac.in and koushik@ece.nits.ac.in with subject line “Application for the post of Project Associate-I/Project Associate-II under MeitY projectEE-9/2/2021-R&D-E.” Shortlisted candidates will get call letter through email

Last date of receiving filled up application form is 8th August 2025

Applicants will get Interview date and mode (online/offline) in due course of time through email.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here