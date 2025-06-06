Assam Career NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Personnel for the “Centre of Excellence on Phytopharmaceuticals & Herbal Products” sponsored by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Govt of India by PRIP scheme with a project duration of 5 years in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Scientist-I (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Fellowship : Rs. 56000/- + 20% HRA

Essential Qualifications: Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Technology (Formulations) /Pharmaceutics/ Industrial Pharmacy with M.Pharm/M.S.(Pharm.) in Pharmaceutical Technology (Formulations)/ Pharmaceutics/Industry Pharmacy. At least one research paper in SCI indexed journal.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Desirable Qualification :

1. Experience in herbal/phytopharmaceutical industries.

2. Operating knowledge on tablet machine, granulating machines, capsule filling machine, fluid bed processor, strip packaging machine and liquid filling machine.

Age Limit : 35 years as on the last date of application. The age limit may be relaxed up to 5 years in

the case of SC/ST/OBC, physically handicapped and women applicants

Name of post : Project Scientist-I (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Fellowship : Rs. 56000/- + 20% HRA

Essential Qualifications:

Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences or Analytical Chemistry/ Pharmaceutical Analysis with first class postgraduation in M.Sc. (Analytical Chemistry/Organic Chemistry) or/M.Pharm./MS.Pharm. (Pharmaceutical Analysis / Quality Assurance / Natural Products/Medicinal Chemistry) with 60% marks. The candidate must have at least one research publication in SCI-indexed Journals.

Desirable:

Candidates should have experience in natural product isolation and characterization using various analytical techniques like NMR, Mass spectrometry, and other spectroscopic techniques.

Research experience in the area of reference standard development, identification and quantification of plant metabolites using HPLC, LC-MS/MS, GC-MS, ICP-MS and LC-QTOF.

Practical exposure in purification using preparative and flash chromatography.

Candidate should have adequate exposure in scale up along with AQbD for bioactive marker purification.

Candidate should be able to do stability assessments of bioactive extracts, AYUSH products/ phytopharmaceuticals.

Age Limit : 35 years as on the last date of application. The age limit may be relaxed up to 5 years in

the case of SC/ST/OBC, physically handicapped and women applicants

Also Read : Netizens gives mixed opinions on RCB for announcing compensation for stampede victims

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Fellowship : Rs. 37000/- + 20% HRA

Essential Qualifications: M. Pharm/MS (Pharm) (Pharmaceutical Analysis/Quality Assurance) /Natural Products/Medicinal Chemistry/MSc in analytical chemistry or Organic Chemistry

from a PCI/AICTE/UGC/NAAC recognized/ accredited University/Central Autonomous Institutes with 60% marks or above. The candidate must have cleared GPAT/GATE/CSIR-NET or any National entrance test exam conducted by any Central Govt. agency at the last date of application.

Desirable :

1. Candidates should have hands-on experience in HPLC analytical and bioanalytical method development, validation of analytical procedures, prep HPLC/flash chromatography

2. Should have understanding and experience of bioanalysis and pharmacokinetics.

3. Candidate should be able to do stability assessments of bioactive extracts, AYUSH products/ phytopharmaceuticals

Age Limit : 32 years as on the last date of application. The age limit may be relaxed up to 5 years in

the case of SC/ST/OBC, physically handicapped and women applicants

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://niperguwahati.ac.in/ up to 19th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here