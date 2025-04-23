Assam Career NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various non-medical positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Scientist-I (Non-Medical) for the “Centre of Excellence on Phytopharmaceuticals & Herbal Products” sponsored by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Govt. of India by PRIP scheme with a project duration of 5 years in 2025. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) is the first national level institute in pharmaceutical sciences with a proclaimed objective of becoming a centre of excellence for advanced studies and research in pharmaceutical sciences. The Government of India has declared NIPER as an ‘Institute of National Importance’. It is an autonomous body set up under the aegis of Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India. The Institute came up with the aim to provide leadership in pharmaceutical sciences and related areas not only within the country, but also to the countries in South East Asia, South Asia and Africa. NIPER is a member of Association of Indian Universities and Association of Commonwealth Universities.

Name of post : Project Scientist-I (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : Rs. 56,000/- + 20% HRA per month

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: PhD in Microbiology/Biotechnology. The candidate must have at least one first author research publication in SCI-indexed Journals.

Desirable:

1. Experience in microbiology testing and assay development

2. Isolation of microbes from human samples

3. DNA/RNA/plasmid isolation, real-time PCR, etc. evidenced by PhD thesis

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years as on the last date of application. The age limit is relaxable up to 5 years in the case of SC/ST/OBC, physically handicapped and women applicants.

How to apply :

Interested candidates can apply using the prescribed format only, available on the website

(www.niperguwahati.ac.in) up to 07.05.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here