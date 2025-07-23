Applications are invited for recruitment of various marketing positions or career in NERAMAC Guwahati Assam.

North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Executive – Marketing on contractual basis.

Name of post : Executive – Marketing

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate or MBA in Marketing (extra weightage will be given having field

experiences in Agricultural Marketing)

Work Experience : Minimum of 3 years of experience in relevant field. He/she should have knowledge of about Agriculture Marketing

Emoluments : Upto Rs. 25,000/- P.M. (depending on experience)

Age Limit : Not above 35 years as on 1st Aug 2025

Job Roles :

He/she will be responsible for Agricultural Marketing. Identify new business opportunities and leads. Approach potential bulk buyers and maintain strong relationships with existing clients to ensure repeat business, visit client sites and field regularly, negotiate price, terms and closed the deals. Coordinate with supply chain, warehouse and logistics teams for timely delivery. Follow up with clients, maintain records of sales, collection and customer data. The candidate should be flexible on travelling. He/she should have laisioning skill, problem solving attitude and capable enough to make informed and to take strategic decision. Preparation of reports and have basic computer skills. Coordinate with cross-functional teams to support the execution of business development strategies.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 5th August 2025. Time is from 30 A.M. to 12 Noon. The venue is in NERAMAC Complex, Panjabari Road, (Near Six-mile Flyover), Sixmile, Guwahati, Pin – 781019, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates should bring their original testimonials along with CV on the date of Interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here