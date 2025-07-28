Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in NEHHDC Guwahati Assam.

North Eastern Handicrafts and Handlooms Development Corporation Ltd. (NEHHDC) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Deputy General Manager (Technical).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Technical)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: BE (Civil)

Age: Maximum 55 Years

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Preferred: M.Tech / MBA or relevant postgraduate qualification

Minimum Experience: 20 years of Technical experience out of which 10 years must be Senior Managerial Experience. The candidates having minimum experience of working under Central/ State Govt./ Public Sector Undertaking/ Autonomous will be preferred.

Name of post : Asstt. Manager (Sr. Grade), Human Resource

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: MBA in HR

Age: Max 45 Years

Consolidated Pay: Rs. 35,000/- Per Month

Minimum Experience: 5 years HR experience out of which minimum 3 years must in a manufacturing unit.

Name of post : Maintenance Fitter

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: ITI Maintenance Fitter certification

Preferred: Diploma in relevant field.

Age: Max 40 Years

Consolidated Pay: Rs. 25,000/- Per Month

Minimum Experience: 3 years of Maintenance Fitter experience in a spinning/manufacturing unit.

Name of post : Electrician

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualifications: ITI Electrician certification

Preferred: Diploma in relevant field.

Age: Max 40 Years

Consolidated Pay: Rs. 20,000/- Per Month

Minimum Experience: 2 years of Electrician experience in a spinning/manufacturing unit.

How to apply :

Eligible candidates will apply in the Standard Application Form with copies of educational qualification and experience detail etc. A detailed Resume also can be annexed with the Standard Application Form. The application should reach the following email ID on or before 2nd August 2025-mngrc@nehhdc.com, md@nehddc.com

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here