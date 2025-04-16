Assam Career NABCONS Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NABCONS Assam in 2025.

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Consultant- Food Processing & Storage (FPS) and Associate Project Consultant: Civil Engineer -Food Processing & Storage (FPS) in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Consultant- Food Processing & Storage (FPS)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i. First Class Graduate and/or Post-Graduation with 55% at the aggregate from a recognized University.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ii. Candidates should have specialisation in food processing, food technology or related field.

iii. Preference shall be given to candidates with Post-graduation

Experience :

Minimum 5 years of experience with at least 3 years’ experience in food processing, food technology or in a closely related discipline – with government, a regulator, industry and/or consultancy.

Other Criteria :

i. Knowledge of practical use of tools such as MS Office, including advanced Excel features for day-to-day functioning.

ii. Should be energetic with excellent written, oral and presentation skills.

iii. Candidate should have Problem-solving skills

iv. Candidate should have an eye for accuracy and attention to detail

v. Candidate should possess team-building skills and should be a team player

vi. Candidates with track record of engagement/networking with Central Govt., State Govt. & Corporate Sector will be preferred.

Salary : As per NABCONS policy and Industry standards

Age Limit : Preferably below 40 years as on 31 March 2025

Also Read : 10 astounding facts about Dilwara Jain Temple

Name of post : Associate Project Consultant: Civil Engineer -Food

Processing & Storage (FPS)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i. First Class Graduate and/or Post-Graduation with 55% at the aggregate from a recognized University.

ii. Candidates should have specialisation in Civil Engineering or related field.

Experience :

Minimum 03 years’ experience in planning, designing and execution of Commercial projects especially in Civil Engineering

Other Criteria :

i. Working knowledge of STAAD /E-TABS/AutoCAD.

ii. Good command over English and MS Office Suite and presentation skills.

iii. He/she should have proven ability in drafting of proposals/reports.

iv. Should be energetic with excellent written & oral communication and presentation skills.

v. Candidates with additional knowledge of Analysis tools/software desirable

Salary : As per NABCONS policy and Industry standards

Age Limit : Preferably below 35 years as on 31 March 2025

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the following Google Form links-

Project Consultant- Food Processing & Storage (FPS) : https://forms.office.com/r/XdCtKidr7g

Associate Project Consultant: Civil Engineer -Food Processing & Storage (FPS) : https://forms.office.com/r/h6K7F94Ra7

Last date for submission of online applications is 24 April 2025 (Midnight)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here