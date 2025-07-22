Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in MNC Balika Mahavidyalaya Nalbari Assam.

Mahendra Narayan Choudhury (MNC) Balika Mahavidyalaya Nalbari Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Retired Faculty and Multi-Tasking Staff.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Retired Faculty

No. of posts : 10

Discipline wise vacancies :

Physics : 2

Chemistry : 2

Mathematics : 2

Botany : 2

Zoology : 2

Eligibility Criteria: Retired permanent faculty of Provincialized/Govt. College

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Age: 60 to less than 65 years

Consolidated remuneration: Rs. 1,00,000/- (fixed) per month.

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification: H.S.L.C. pass or equivalent from a recognized board.

Age Limit: Should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years of age.

Salary : As per college norms

Also Read : 10 breathtaking canyons of India

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in interviews for the above posts on 28/07/2025 at 11.00 am in M.N.C. Balika Mahavidyalaya, Nalbari, Assam, PIN-781335

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interviews with the following documents-

Updated Resume Passport size photograph Original Educational certificates and one set of Xerox copies. ID Proof Bank Passbook

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2