Assam Career Majuli University of Culture Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Majuli University of Culture Assam in 2025.

Majuli University of Culture Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Controller of Examinations in 2025. The University plans to grow as a non-affiliating multidisciplinary higher educational institution with specialization in the studies and research in culture and cultural heritage of India with an objective of making it gradually a University of Category 1 as defined in the New Education Policy of India. Study and research in the multidimensional cultural life of the people of India, more particularly, those of Assam and the North East being its primary concern, the University envisions itself to grow finally as an institution of multidimensional education to enable it to embrace within its scope all disciplines including liberal arts and basic sciences pertaining to human cultures and civilization. The objective is to create a class of useful citizens who would be able to lead our society in the face of the twenty-first century multi-dimensional necessities. With both Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes and programmes of critical research in the field of humanities and social sciences, folklore, language and literature, music and dance, dramatic and theatre arts, applied, visual and fine arts, various forms of traditional and modern crafts and vocations, design and architecture, archaeology, ethnography and sculpture, Indian traditional systems of health cultures and knowledge systems, and any other forms of human knowledge, the University aims to provide education towards making India a first category knowledge-hub and a centre of attraction for all classes of knowledge-seekers from across the world.

Name of post : Controller of Examinations

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications:

(a) Consistently good academic career with at least a high 2nd Class Master’s Degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce from a_ recognized University with at least 55% marks or equivalent Grade, or CGPA proportionate to that.

(b)A Doctorate Degree from a recognized University or equivalent published work or contribution in the field of educational planning and examination system in higher education.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

(c) At least 10 (ten) year experience in a responsible position in administration/ conduct of examinations/ teaching in Institutions of higher education.

(d) Conversant in the system of continuous evaluation, Semester and CBCS type of examinations.

Desirables:

Experience of different examination systems computer, software, automation of academic administration, ERP, MOOCS, continuous and also comprehensive evaluation system, ABC, etc.

Pay Scale : Rs. 1, 44, 200/- – Rs. 2,18,200/- (and all other admissible allowances)

Selection Procedure : Screening & also Interview

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents also to ‘The Registrar,

Majuli University of Culture, Transit Campus, Chitadarchuk, Garamur, Majuli -785104’.

The last date of receipt of filled-in applications is 09.08.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here