Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in LGBRIMH Tezpur Assam.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Research Scientist- I (Medical) for an ICMR-funded project titled “Oral Ketamine in Resistant Alcohol Use Disorder: A Multi-centric Single- blind Randomized Controlled Trial” funded by the Indian Council of Medical Research. The Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) was altogether initially set up as Tezpur Lunatic Asylum. It came up under the British Government in April, 1876. Being the premier tertiary care psychiatric institute in the NE region, the hospital was also upgraded to a regional institute with the objective of providing better mental health care and developing manpower in the region. The Institute was thereafter rechristened as “Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health.”On June 1, 2007, the Institute was altogether taken over by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India

Name of post : Project Research Scientist- I (Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MBBS

Salary : Rs. 67,000 per month + HRA @ 9%, (6,030) = Rs. 73,030/-

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply :

Eligible candidates must email scanned copies of original mark sheets of UG and/or PG, course completion certificate/document, CV, experience certificate if any, one passport size photograph, along with testimonials of one referee also, to the institute email ID:

lgbrimhrecruitment@gmail.com

Last date for submission of applications is till 5.00 PM of 12.09.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here