Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in KRD College of Education Chaygaon Assam.

KRD College of Education Chaygaon Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professors. K.R.D. College of B.Ed,Chaygaon has developed its own unique philosophy, vision and mission. Its vision is to develop K.R.D. College of B.Ed, Chaygaon into an internationally renowned institution for pursuit of truth, creation, dissemination of knowledge and excellence. Mission is its avowed mission to prepare the teacher trainees to reach their destinations with firm determination and to help them become excellent teacher and responsible citizens who can live with dignity and serve the nation and the world at large as well as imparting of high quality teacher education for advancement and empowerment of teacher trainees is our mission.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 6

Discipline wise vacancies :

Assamese : 1

Social Science : 1

Mathematics : 1

History : 1

English : 1

Performing Art : 1

Qualification : Candidates should have Master degree in concerned subject with NET / SLET / PhD and MEd

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : Mawphanlur : A Spectacular Little Paradise that offers offbeat tourism experience

Salary : As per State Government pay scale

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to the Principal & Secretary, KRD College of Education, Bhatapara, Chaygaon, Kamrup, Assam, Pin-781124

Last date for submission of applications is 15th August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here