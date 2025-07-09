Assam Career Kokrajhar Judiciary Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Kokrajhar Judiciary Assam in 2025.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge Kokrajhar under Kokrajhar Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Peon in 2025.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 4

Scale of Pay : Rs 12000-52000 +GP Rs. 3900 (plus other allowances admissible as per the rule)

Eligibility Criteria :

Candidates applying for the post of Peon must have passed Class VIII, but candidates who have passed Class XII and above shall not be eligible for the post. Any such application not conforming to the prescribed educational criteria shall automatically stand cancelled. Applicants have to produce a self-declaration certificate along with the application form mentioning that “he/she has not passed HSSLC or equivalent examination or above.”

Age Limit : Candidates must not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age as on 07-08-2025.

The upper age limit will be relaxed by:

i) By 5 years for ST and SC candidates i.e. up to 45 years.

ii) By 3 years for OBC / MOBC candidates i.e. up to 43 years.

iii) By 2 years i.e. up to 42 years in respect of Ex- Service men and 10 years i.e. up to 50 years in respect of Person with disabilities

How to apply :

Candidates may drop their application in a seated envelope with self-attested copies of all testimonials regarding Educational Qualification, Age, caste, Valid Employment Exchange Registration card along with 3 (three) copies of recent passport size photographs duly signed by the candidates in the “Drop Box” of the Office of the District & Sessions Judge, Kokrajhar or may send the application form along with all the documents by post / registered post/Courier Service to the “The District & Sessions Judge, Kokrajhar, Court para, Ward No-10, PO & PS/ District- Kokrajhar, Assam, PIN- 783370”

The last date of the receipt of application form is 7th August, 2025 up to 5 P.M.

Envelope containing the application should indicate the name of the post applied for in block letters as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF PEON”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here