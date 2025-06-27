Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Kamrup Metro Judiciary Assam.

The Office of Labour Court, Guwahati, Assam under Kamrup Metro Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of LDA cum Typist/ Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : LDA cum Typist/ Junior Administrative Assistant (JAA)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. Must be a Graduate in any Discipline with at least 55% marks obtained in the final examination.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. A degree or diploma in Computer Application.

3. Must have knowledge in official language of Assam.

4. Must have minimum 1 (one) year experience in the relevant field.

Scale of Pay : Pay band-2 Rs. 14000/- to Rs. 70000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 6200/-

Age Limit : The age of the candidate must not be less than 21 years of age and more than 40 years of age as on 01.01.2025. The upper age limit relaxation is 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC / MOBC candidates

Selection Procedure :

Eligible candidates will have to appear in

i) Written Test

ii) Skill Test in Computer Typist

iii) Viva-voce

Also Read : 10 unique landscapes of India to visit with your kids this summer vacation

How to apply :

The eligible candidates must submit their applications in the Standard Form published in Assam Gazette Part-IX only in offline mode.

The application must be accompanied with the following documents-

a) 2(two) copies of recent passport size coloured photographs with signature.

b) Self- attested copies of all testimonials in support of his/ her AGE,CASTE & relevant EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION, EXPERIENCE etc.

c) Valid Employment Exchange Registration Certificate.

d) Certificate of Degree or Diploma in Computer Application.

e) At least one year Experience Certificate in the relevant field.

The applicants are to send the duly filled applications addressed to the “The Presiding Officer, Labour Court, Guwahati, Hengrabari, Kamrup(M), Assam-781036”.

Also the applicants are to super scribe the post applied for on the top of the envelope as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF LDA CUM TYPIST IN THE OFFCE OF THE LABOUR COURT, GUWAHATI”

The applicants are to submit their applications in the drop box on placed at the Office of Labour Court, Guwahati.

Applicant must mandatorily provide their contact number/ WhatsApp number (without fail)

and e-mail ID (if available) in their application.

Last date for receipt of application is 10/07/2025 upto 5 P.M

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here