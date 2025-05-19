Assam Career Jorhat Judiciary Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Jorhat Judiciary Assam in 2025.

The Court & Office of Civil Judge (J.D.), Titabor under Jorhat under Jorhat Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Peon in 2025. The establishment of the District & Sessions Judge Upper Assam District Jorhat was altogether created on 15.11.1948 and has been made permanent w.e.f 1st April 1953. The first roll of honour of District & Sessions Judges of Assam Valley, Upper Assam Districts, Jorhat District was Mr. S.K Das, MA, BL. Presently, the territorial jurisdiction of the District is extended altogether over one sub-division namely Titabar Sub-Division. Altogether, the establishment of the District Judge & the Chief Judicial Magistrate comprise of 11 courts manned by Judicial Officers of various grades. The District & Sessions Judge together with the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court Complex , Jorhat is situated in the heart of the city. At present the District & Sessions Judge as the head of the establishment is Shri Pranjal Das.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 12000-52000/- + G.P. Rs. 3900/-

Qualification : Candidates must have passed Class VIII or read up to Class – XII.

Candidates who have passed HSSLC or above altogether shall be ineligible to apply for the said post.

They must also have a valid Employment Exchange Registration Number for the State of Assam and the Registration must be valid as on the last date of submission

of application form.

Age Limit :

Unreserved : 40 Years

???/???? : 43 Years

SC : 45 Years

ST (P) & ST (H) : 45 Years

PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disability) : 50 Years

Selection Procedure :

The eligible candidates must appear for a written examination (comprising descriptive and objective type), in English and Assamese for 30 marks of 1 hour 15 minutes duration.

Selected candidates must also further appear viva-voce of 20 marks.

The shortlisted candidates in order of merit in the written examination shall altogether be called to appear in the interview/viva-voce.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications with self-attested copies of all testimonials regarding Educational Qualification, Age, Caste, Valid Employment Exchange Registration Card, Experience

Certificate (if any) and also along with 3 (three) copies of recent passport size photographs also to the Office of the District and Sessions Judge, Jorhat. The application should be addressed altogether to the District and Sessions Judge, Jorhat, Assam.

The last date of receipt of application is 23.05.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here