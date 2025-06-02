Assam Career Jal Jeevan Mission Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Jal Jeevan Mission Assam in 2025.

Jal Jeevan Mission Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Laravel Developer in 2025. Government of India has restructured and subsumed the ongoing National Rural Drinking Water Programme(NRDWP) into Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to provide Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) to every rural household i.e., Har Ghar Jal by 2024. Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide Functional House Connection to every rural household with a minimum water supply service standard of 55 LPCD. The broad objectives of this mission are to provide FHTC to every rural household and also to prioritize provision of FHTCs in quality affected areas, villages in drought prone and desert areas, Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) villages, etc.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Senior Laravel Developer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications & Experience:

1. Minimum 4 years of hands-on experience exclusively in Laravel-based application development and management.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. Proficiency in PHP (Laravel Framework).

3. Strong knowledge of MySQL/PostgreSQL database systems.

4. Experience in developing and integrating RESTful APls .

5. Familiarity with Git version control and collaborative coding environments.

6. Exposure to cloud deployment platforms (e.g., AWS or similar).

7. Good communication skills for coordination and documentation.

Remuneration : Monthly remuneration will be in the range of INR 40,000 to 80,000, negotiable based on experience and qualifications.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 9th June 2025. The venue is in Office of the Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam, Public Health Engineering Department, Hengrabari, Guwahati-36. Reporting time is from 9:30 AM to 10 AM

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview with the following documents-

Resume/CV

Educational certificates and mark sheets

Experience certificates

Identity proof (Aadhaar/PAN/Driving License)

Portfolio or GitHub link (if available)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here