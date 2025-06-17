Assam Career Jal Jeevan Mission Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Jal Jeevan Mission Assam in 2025.

Jal Jeevan Mission Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Laravel Developer for JJM BRAIN in 2025. Government of India has restructured and subsumed the ongoing National Rural Drinking Water Programme(NRDWP) into Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to provide Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) to every rural household i.e., Har Ghar Jal by 2024. Jal Jeevan Mission aims to provide Functional House Connection to every rural household with a minimum water supply service standard of 55 LPCD. The broad objectives of the Mission are to provide FHTC to every rural household, prioritize provision of FHTCs in quality affected areas, villages in drought prone and desert areas, Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY) villages, provide functional tap connection to Schools, Anganwadi centres, GP buildings, Health centres, wellness centres and community buildings.

Name of post : Senior Laravel Developer for JJM BRAIN

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Remuneration : Rs. 40000-80000/-

Essential Qualification :

1. MCA/BTech/BE/ any discipline/ M.Tech (CSE/IT/M.Sc IT)

2. Minimum 4 years of hands-on experience exclusively in Laravel-based application development and management.

3. Proficiency in PHP (Laravel Framework).

4. Strong knowledge of MySQL/PostgreSQL database systems.

5. Experience in developing and integrating RESTful APIs.

6.Familiarity with Git version control and collaborative coding environments.

7. Sound knowledge of cloud deployment platforms (e.g., AWS or similar) and cloud server maintenance.

8. Good communication skills for coordination and documentation

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 23rd June 2025 in Office of Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Hengrabari, Guwahati-36, Assam. Reporting time is 9:30 AM to 10 AM

How to apply :

Candidates may apply for the above position through the website https://jjmassam.in/ (QR code) on or before 20th June 2025

They should bring the following documents for interview-

1. Resume / CV

2. Educational certificates and marksheets

3. Experience Certificates

4. Identity Proof (Aadhar / PAN / Driving License)

5. Portfolio or Github link (if available)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here