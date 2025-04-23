Assam Career IDBI Bank Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in IDBI Bank Assam in 2025.

IDBI Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Bank’s Medical Officer (BMO) purely on contract basis in 2025.

Name of post : Bank’s Medical Officer (BMO)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

MBBS/MD from any recognized University/College approved by Medical Council of India in Allopathic system of medicine. Applicant having MD – Medicine qualifications would be preferred.

Experience :

Those having MBBS Degree: Minimum 5 years’ experience as General Practitioner reckoned as

on date of eligibility (01.04.2025) from the date of registration with the Medical Council of India, National Medical Commission or State Medical Council. (Experience gained during internship will not be counted for eligibility).

Those having Post Graduate Degree: Minimum 3 Years’ experience as General Practitioner reckoned as on date of eligibility (01.04.2025) from the date of registration with the Medical Council of India, National Medical Commission or State Medical Council. (Experience gained during internship will not be counted for eligibility).

Age : Should not be more than 67 years as on April 01, 2025

Job Roles :

1. BMO will visit the concerned dispensary at office/quarters of the Bank as mentioned above.

2. Attending altogether to ailments of staff/Dependents/Pensioners etc.

3. Give advice, prescribe medicines, administer injections and supply ordinary drugs.

4. Issue certificates in support of sick leave wherever necessary and countersign certificates produced by employees from other qualified medical practioners.

5. Issue order forms on the approved chemists of the Bank for supply of special / costly drugs or

injections required for curative purpose to the Bank’s Workmen employees and forward

every month the copies thereof to the Bank for payment of relative bills.

6. To make necessary arrangement for securing hospital facilities in case the employees of the

Bank or their families (Spouse and children only) require such facilities in the hospital.

7. Scrutiny of medical bills including hospitalisation bills of employees and pensioners.

8. To attend to all such matters which are necessary to run the dispensary efficiently

9. BMO must also provide emergency sessions / tele medicine consultation.

10. Providing medical opinion as and when consulted by Administrative office in case of request for transfer by staff members on medical grounds.

11. Any other assistance required by the Bank and its employees for medical purpose.

How to apply :

Interested eligible Doctors may send his/her biodata (Please do not attach copies of any qualification/experience certificates-the same to be submitted at the time of joining) in the

attached format given as Appendix by ordinary post so as to reach us by May 05, 2025 super scribing the envelope “Application for the post of Bank Medical Officer on Purely Contract Basis” to the Deputy General Manager, HR – Recruitment, IDBI Bank, IDBI Tower, WTC Complex, Cuffe Parade, Colaba, Mumbai, Maharashtra – 400005.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here