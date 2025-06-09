Assam Career ICMR Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various scientific positions or career in ICMR Assam in 2025.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Scientist-C (Medical / Non-Medical) in 2025.

Name of post : Scientist-C (Medical / Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

For Medical : MBBS or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/NMC

OR

For Non- Medical : Masters from a recognized university in any of the subjects (specify subject/s) as

given in Annexure-I

PhD will be considered as 4 years’ experience (irrespective of the duration taken to complete the degree). MD/MS or equivalent is considerable as 3 years’ experience. MVSc is considerable as 2 years’ experience. MPH/M.Tech/ME will not be considered as any experience. Experience in Research & Development related to Biomedical Sciences, relevant to the Job requirements (specify requirement) in Govt/Public sector/Private Institutions will be admissible

Desirable Qualification / Experience :

For Medical :

MD/MS or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/NMC or MPH from a recognized university

OR

Ph.D. from a recognized University in subject as given in Annexure-1

AND

Experience in Research & Development related to Biomedical Sciences, relevant to the job requirement (Assisted Reproductive Technology) in a Govt./ Public Sector/Pvt Institutions

OR

For Non-Medical :

Ph.D. from a recognized University in subject as given in Annexure-I

AND

Experience in Research & Development related to Biomedical Sciences, relevant to the job requirement (Assisted Reproductive Technology) in a Govt./ Public Sector/ Pvt Institutions

Pay : Level 11 of Pay Matrix (Rs.67,700-2,08,700) (7th CPC Scale) and usual allowances as admissible to ICMR employees for appointment on regular basis

Age limit: Upper age limit is 40 years. (relaxable in accordance to GOI instructions)

How to apply :

Candidates should apply only through online mode on https://recruit.icmr.org.in

Last date for receipt of applications is 30th June 2025.

Application Fees :

Applicants may pay application fee (non-refundable) of Rs.1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred only). SC/ ST/ Women/ PwBD/ EWS candidates gets exemption from payment of application fee. Candidates may pay Application Fee through online link given in the application form.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here