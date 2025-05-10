Assam Career IASST Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IASST Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Director in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Director

No. of posts : 1

Pay: Pay level 15 with allowances as per Central Government Rules

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Age: Not exceeding 56 years. The crucial date for determining the age limit shall be 01 January 2025.

Qualifications:

Essential: Doctorate in Plasma and Polymer Sciences/Pure Mathematics/Statistics/ Life Sciences/ Molecular Biology/Biodiversity and Environmental Sciences.

Desirable:

(a) Post-Doctoral research.

(b) Original published work of high standard.

(c) Evidence of high professional eminence by way of recognitions like fellowship of academies, national/international awards in science etc.

Experience :

(a) At least 20 years of experience in R&D in industrial and academic institutions and/ or Science and Technology organizations or as faculty/scientist of recognized national/international universities/research institutes/corporate R&D labs etc., out of which at least 4 years Should be in

managerial/administrative capacity for Science and Technology programmes, planning and

development, budget and finance, coordination and such organizational matters.

(b) R&D experience in plasma and polymer science/pure Mathematics/Statistics/Life Sciences/

Molecular biology/Biodiversity and Environmental Sciences.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications typed on plain paper in the format given below should be sent by post to “The Registrar, Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology, Paschim

Boragaon, Garchuk, Guwahati – 781035, Assam” so as to reach this address by 13/06/2025.

The last date of receipt of applications from candidates in Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Ladakh Division of Jammu and Kashmir State, Lahaul and Spiti District and Pangi Sub Division of Chamba District of Himachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Island and Lakshadweep will be 20/06/2025.

In case of nominations, the eminent persons nominating a candidate may forward the candidate’s application along with recommendations by post so as to reach the above address by 13/06/2025.

Persons employed in Government Departments, Autonomous Organizations and Public Sector Undertakings, should arrange to send their applications through proper channel. They may, however, send an advance copy so as to meet the time deadline mentioned above.

Applicants should send duly attested photocopies of certificates in support of qualifications and experience with the application. Please do not send originals.

The envelope containing the application must be superscribed with “Application for the Post of Director, IASST, Guwahati”.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here