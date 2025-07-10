Assam Career Handique Girls' College Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Handique Girls’ College Assam in 2025.

Handique Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor in Self- Financing courses of BBA and B.Com Courses in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (BBA)

No. of posts : 2

Specialization wise vacancies :

Marketing Management : 1

Human Resource Management : 1

Qualification :

Marketing Management : The candidate must have an MBA (Master of Business Administration) with a specialization in Marketing Management. Those who completed their bachelor’s degree in Commerce (BCom) will get preference.

Human Resource Management : MBA in Human Resource Management. Preference to candidates who have a B.Com degree at the undergraduate level.

Name of post : Assistant Professor (B.Com.)

No. of posts : 2

Specialization wise vacancies :

Accountancy & Finance (Accountancy as Major at the Degree Level) : 1

Accountancy & Finance (Finance as Major at the Degree Level) : 1

Qualification :

Accountancy & Finance (Accountancy as Major at the Degree Level) : M.Com in Accountancy and Finance (Preference to candidates having Accountancy as Major at the Degree Level)

Accountancy & Finance (Finance as Major at the Degree Level) : M.Com in Accountancy and Finance

(Preference to candidates having Finance as Major at the Degree Level)

Age Limit: The candidates should not be more than 38 (Thirty eight) years of age as on 01.01.2025, with relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications with complete biodata including contact number and Email, and also self-attested copies of all testimonials from HSLC onwards.

Applications with relevant documents, must reach the Office of the Principal, Handique Girls’ College within 16th July 2025.

The envelope must be superscribed with the name of the Post.

Applicants will get the calling letter for interviews through email address of the candidate.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here