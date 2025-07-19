Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Handique Girls’ College Assam.

Handique Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF)/ Project Associate (1 No.) and Laboratory Assistant (1 No.) in the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Govt. of India funded research project entitled ” Targeting bacterial biofilms with polyphenol-loaded and silver-doped ZnO nanoparticles: prospects for agro-horticultural application” at Advance Level Institutional Biotech Hub

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)/ Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: A 1st class (60% marks) M.Se degree in Microbiology/ Biotechnology from UGC recognized university.

Desirable: Working in nano materials and bacterial biofilms

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Age Limit: Not exceeding 32 years as on date of application

Fellowship:

For NET/GATE qualified candidates- Rs. 31,000/- per month.

For non-NET/GATE qualified candidates- Rs. 25,000/- per month. HRA will be admissible as per DBT rules.

Name of post : Lab Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: A 1st class (60% marks) M.Se degree in Microbiology/ Biotechnology from UGC recognized university.

Desirable: Computer skills, familiarity in basic laboratory technique and preparation of chemical reagents.

Age Limit: Not exceeding 32 years as on date of application

Fellowship: Rs. 20,000/- per month+ HRA as per DBT rules.

Also Read : Meghalaya’s natural swimming pool to visit with your family in summer vacation

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 22nd July 2025. Time is from 11.30 A.M to 2.30 PM. Venue of Interview : Handique Girls’ College, Guwahati-781001.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application with complete bio-data and supporting documents (single PDF file) to Dr. Uday Sankar Senapati, Principal Investigator, Department of Physics, Handique Girls’ College, Guwahati on or before 21st July, 2025 at the email address uday.senapati@hgcollege.edu.in by mentioning the subject line “Application for JRF/Project Associate and Laboratory Assistant Position under DBT program”.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here