Assam Career HAL Tezpur Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of 27 vacant positions or career in HAL Tezpur Assam in 2025.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Ex-Servicemen (Technician) in 2025.

Name of post : Ex-Servicemen (Technician)

No. of posts : 27

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 8

Electrical : 16

Instrumentation/Electronics : 2

Aerodrome : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Mechanical :

Diploma in Engineering (full time & regular) in the Mechanical trade by passing the prescribed Test

(Trade & Written) and the issuance of the Certificate should be from the concerned Board of Technical Education/Institute, if the qualification was acquired before joining the Armed Forces.

OR

Diploma in Engineering in the Mechanical trade awarded by Indian Air Force/Indian Army/ Indian

Navy. The Diploma awarded needs to be after undergoing the prescribed training and passing the

required examination specified by the Armed Forces wherein the candidates have undergone the training. Minimum 2 years of working experience in Aircraft Maintenance

Electrical :

Diploma in Engineering (full time & regular) in the Electrical trade by passing the prescribed Test (Trade & Written) and the issuance of the Certificate should be from the concerned Board of Technical Education/Institute, if the qualification was acquired before joining the Armed Forces.

OR

Diploma in Engineering in the Electrical trade awarded by Indian Air Force/Indian Army/ Indian

Navy. The Diploma awarded needs to be after undergoing the prescribed training and passing the

required examination specified by the Armed Forces wherein the candidates have undergone the training. Minimum 2 years of working experience in Aircraft Maintenance

Instrumentation/Electronics :

Diploma in Engineering (full time & regular) in the Instrumentation / Electronics trade by passing the prescribed Test (Trade & Written) and the issuance of the Certificate should be from the concerned Board of Technical Education/Institute, if the qualification was acquired before joining the Armed Forces.

OR

Diploma in Engineering in the Instrumentation / Electronics trade awarded by Indian Air Force/ Indian Army/ Indian Navy. The Diploma awarded needs to be after undergoing the prescribed training and passing the required examination specified by the Armed Forces wherein the candidates have undergone the training. Minimum 2 years of working experience in Aircraft Maintenance

Aerodrome :

Intermediate/10+2/equivalent examination in any stream/subject which has approval from Central/ State Education Boards. Candidates conversant in English language is preferable. Minimum 03 years’ experience in aerodrome/ flight operations by working at a flying base/ station

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://hal-india.co.in/

Last date for receiving applications is 02-07-2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here