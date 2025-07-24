Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow in DBT (NER) funded research project “Engineering betalain biosynthetic DOPA dioxygenase to develop a bio-colorant Production technology”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications (any one of the following):

1) M.Sc. in Biotechnology/Biochemistry with CSIR NET-JRF/GATE in Life Sciences/Biotechnology

2) B.Tech in Biotechnology with CSIR NET-JRF/GATE

Applicants with M.Sc./B.Tech degree in the above-mentioned subjects (and desirable qualification) from a recognised university/institute with minimum of 60% marks (or equivalent grade points) can apply.

Desirable: Work experience in enzyme immobilisation or protein chemistry with a strong motivation for working in structural biology

Age: Below 28 years on August 11, 2025.

Salary: As per existing DBT guidelines (refer to DST/PCPM /Z-06/2022 dated June 26, 2023).

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send in their updated CV along with a Statement of Research Interest (max. 500 words) to the Principal Investigator Dr. Mohammad Imtiyaj Khan, Assistant Professor

Department of Biotechnology, Gauhati University, Guwahati -781014, Assam on or before Monday, August 11,2025.

OR

Applicants can also send their applications to the above mailing address via email imtiyai@gauhati.ac.in and the subject should be as “Application for JRF, DBT Project.”

Shortlisted candidates will get information via email for an interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here