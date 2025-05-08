Assam Career Gauhati University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Gauhati University Assam in 2025.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of one Research Assistant and one Field Investigator to be appointed for the project entitled “Rediscovering Majuli Island for International travelers: A Socio-cultural Exploration” granted by the Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi in 2025. Gauhati University (GU) is one of the premier institutions of higher education in Northeast India and one of the most sought-after postgraduate institutions. Great Sanskrit scholar, Indologist and philanthropist Krishna Kanta Handiqui was the founder Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University. Some very illustrious sons and daughters of Assam have been its alumni which includes none other than Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, noted litterateur and Gyanpeeth Award Winner Mamoni Raisom Goswami, eminent poet Dr Nirmal Prabha Bordoloi, famous academician Dr Maheswar Neog, prominent literary figure Dr Banikanta Kakati, academician, researcher of folklore, singer and lyricist Dr Birendra Nath Dutta to name a few. Other renowned alumni include well known personalities such as Padmasree Dr Jitendra Nath Gosawmi, an alumnus of the Physics Department, who has been the Chief Scientist of Chandrayaan Mission and also a Bhatnagar Awardee, and the former Chief Election Commissioner Sri Harishankar Brahma. Gauhati University has been also Alma Mater to other famous personalities like former Chief Ministers of Assam, Sri Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, Late Sri Tarun Gogoi, Sri Sarbananda Sonowal, and present Honourable Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Name of posts :

Research Assistant

Field Investigator

No. of posts :

Research Assistant : 1

Field Investigator : 1

Qualification :

Ph.D./M. Phil /Postgraduate in Social Sciences/Humanities with a minimum of 55% marks.

Candidates applying for the post of Research Assistant must be NET qualified.

Candidates should Possess:

1. Excellent written and communication skills

2. Proficiency in computer work (MS Word, Excel, Power point etc)

3. Experience in data collection, data handing. data analysis, and report writing

Salary:

Rs. 37,000/- as per ICSSR norms for Research Assistant

Rs. 20,000/- as per ICSSR norms for Field Investigator

How to apply :

Candidates may send their CV with details of their educational qualifications, complete address,

telephone number and email address to Dr. Rounak Mahtab, Project Director, Dept of Foreign Languages, New Academic Building, Gauhati University within 15th May 2025

The date of interview scheduled on 15.05.2025 at 11 am in the Dept of Foreign Languages

Eligible candidates must report to undersigned by 11:00 am on scheduled date failing which their

candidature will not be considered. The candidates need to submit a complete set of bio-data with one copy of testimonials to the interview board for verification

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here