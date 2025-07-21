Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Gauhati University Model HE School Assam.

Gauhati University Model HE School Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Teachers.

Name of post : Guest Teacher (Science)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

1. Graduate with Major in Mathematics. Candidates having B.Ed. will get preference

2. Science Graduate with Major in Physics / Chemistry / Zoology. Candidates having B.Ed. will get preference.

Name of post : Guest Teacher (Arts)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

1. Graduate with Major in English. Candidates having B.Ed. will be given preference .

2.Graduate with Major in any discipline from Humanities / Social Sciences. Candidates having B.Ed. will be given preference.

Name of post : Guest Teacher (Computer)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate in any discipline with PGDCA / BCA

Remuneration : Remuneration for the post of Guest Teacher (purely temporary) will be Rs. 21,000/- per month.

Age limit: Not more than 40 years for fresh candidates and 62 years for retired teachers.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 29th July 2025. Interview time is 9 AM. The venue is in Gauhati University Model H.E. School, G.U. Campus, Guwahati-781014

How to apply :

Interested candidates having required educational qualifications may appear in the interview with all relevant original certificates/documents. They should submit a set of self-attested copies of relevant documents on the date of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here