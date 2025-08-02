Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or career in Gauhati University Hospital Assam.

Gauhati University Hospital Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Physiotherapist on purely temporary basis. Gauhati University (GU) is one of the premier institutions of higher education in Northeast India and one of the most sought-after postgraduate institutions. Great Sanskrit scholar, Indologist and philanthropist Krishna Kanta Handiqui was the founder Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University. Some very illustrious sons and daughters of Assam have been its alumni which includes none other than Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika, noted litterateur and Gyanpeeth Award Winner Mamoni Raisom Goswami, eminent poet Dr Nirmal Prabha Bordoloi, famous academician Dr Maheswar Neog, prominent literary figure Dr Banikanta Kakati, academician, researcher of folklore, singer and lyricist Dr Birendra Nath Dutta to name a few. Other renowned alumni include well known personalities such as Padmasree Dr Jitendra Nath Gosawmi, an alumnus of the Physics Department, who has been the Chief Scientist of Chandrayaan Mission and also a Bhatnagar Awardee, and the former Chief Election Commissioner Sri Harishankar Brahma. Gauhati University has been also Alma Mater to other famous personalities like former Chief Ministers of Assam, Sri Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, Late Sri Tarun Gogoi, Sri Sarbananda Sonowal, and present Honourable Chief Minister of Assam, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Name of post : Physiotherapist

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. BPT (Bachelor of Physiotherapy) from a recognized institute/ university

2. Preference will be given to experience holder

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 5th August 2025 in Gauhati University Hospital, Gauhati University, Guwahati-14. Document verification from 09:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. on the day of interview i.e. 05.08.2025. Interview will be held from 10:00 A.M. onwards as per the date given.

How to apply :

The candidates should bring their applications with an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) for the interview.

They should also bring relevant original certificates/documents and a set of self-attested copies of the certificates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here