Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Gauhati High Court Assam.

Gauhati High Court Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade-II) in the Principal Seat. The Gauhati High Court as of today emerged from the High Court of Assam. On 9th September 1947, the Assam Legislative Assembly adopted a resolution that a High Court be established for the Province of Assam. In exercise of power conferred by sub-section (1) of section 229 of the Government of India Act, 1935, as adopted by the Indian Provincial Constitution (Amendment) Order, 1948, the Governor General of India was pleased to promulgate on 1st March, 1948 the Assam High Court Order, 1948, establishing the High Court of Assam with effect from 5th April, 1948, for the then Province of Assam.

Name of post : Senior Personal Assistant (Stenographer Grade-II) in the Principal Seat

No. of posts : 3

Eligibility Criteria :

1) A candidate must possess a Bachelors degree from a recognized University with a diploma in Stenography in English with minimum speed of 100 wpm in shorthand and 40 wpm on a computer. Due weightage to a law graduate.

2) A candidate must possess a valid Registration Number of Employment Exchange for the State of Assam.

Scale of Pay : Rs. 22000-97000/- with Grade Pay of Rs. 9400/- plus other allowances as admissible under the rules.

Age Limit :

Unreserved : 40 years

OBC / MOBC : 43 years

SC : 45 years

ST (P) & ST(H) : 45 years

PwBD : 50 years

Selection Procedure :

Stenography Test (Dictation and Transcription) of 90 marks

Written Examination (Descriptive Type) for 100 marks

Viva voce/Interview of 30 marks.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/

Submission of Online Application : 07.05.2025, from 3.00 pm

Last date for Submission of Online Application : 21.05.2025, till 05.00 pm

Application Fees :

For SC / ST(P) / ST(H) : Rs. 250/-

For all others : Rs. 500/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here