Applications are invited for recruitment of 32 vacant positions or career under Fishery Department, Govt. of Assam in 2025.

The Fishery Department, Govt. of Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Engineer (Civil) in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 32

Pay Scale : Rs. 14000/- to Rs. 70000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 8700/-

Qualification :

(i) Candidate must have 3 (Three) years Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Civil Engineering & Planning/ Construction Technology from any technical institute recognized by AICTE.

(ii) The Diploma course must be a Regular course. Diploma course obtained through Distance mode of education, by whatever name called, will not be considered.

Age :

The candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2025. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. up to 45 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. up to 43 years

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 42 years as on 01-01-2025 for Unreserved category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years for SC/ST

candidates.

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates

The calculation for age limit of the candidates will be on the basis of the Class-X / Class-XII Examination Admit Card/Pass Certificate/Mark sheet issued by a recognized Central/State Board/Council where Age/Date of Birth (DOB) is clearly reflected. No other document is acceptable in lieu of the above mentioned documents for age proof.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the APSC’s recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in

Closing date for online application is 2nd June 2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL/PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Last date for payment of application fees is 4th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here