Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in ESIC Hospital Tinsukia Assam in 2025.

ESIC Hospital Tinsukia Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Full Time Specialist/ Part Time Specialist in various departments in 2025.

Name of post : Full Time Specialist/ Part Time Specialist

No. of posts : 3

Department wise vacancies :

Medicine : 1

Paediatrics : 1

Anaesthesia : 1

Qualification: MBBS with PG Degree or equivalent/ PG Diploma in concerned specialty from recognized university and registered with Medical Council of India/ State Medical Councils.

Experience: PG Degree with 3 year’s experience or PG Diploma with 5 year’s experience in respective specialty after PG

Selection Procedure :

Walk-in-interviews will be held on every Friday excluding holiday or till fill up of vacancy whichever is earlier. Venue of Interview: Tentatively ESIC Hospital, Tinsukia, Sector-2, Bordoloi Nagar, Tinsukia, Assam-786125. However, venue may change based on the number of applicants received.

Reporting Time for Document verification: 09:00 am to 09:30 am. Candidates whose documents are verified only will be allowed to attend WALK IN INTERVIEW.

How to apply :

All eligible and interested candidates may appear for walk-in-interview along with all the testimonials in original and their one self-attested copy as per schedule of “Walk-in-interview” on the date & time mentioned against their respective specialty.

Documents Required: –

1. Age Proof (Class 10th certificate/Birth certificate)

2. MBBS Certificate.

Two Recent Passport Size Photographs.

3. Caste Certificate for SC/ST/OBC & I&A Certificate for EWS candidates. OBC candidates must submit latest OBC Certificate as per Central Govt. Proforma, not more than One-year-old from the date of interview. No relaxation/reservation would be applicable to SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidate applying for unreserved vacancies.

4. PG Degree/ Diploma Certificate.

5. MCI/SMC Registration Certificate with MD/MS/DNB qualification.

6. No Objection Certificate from present employer, if applicable.

7. Experience Certificate, if applicable

All applicants must fill the application and send the same along with MCI/ SMC Number, Contact number via email to ms-tinsukia.as@esic.nic.in by every preceding Tuesday of the interview date of the week.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here