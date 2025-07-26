Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor on contract basis in the Centre for Tea & Agro Studies.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Centre for Tea & Agro Studies

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) MSc (Agri) in Tea Husbandary and Technology Or M.Sc. (Agri) in Agronomy/Horticulture

with B.Sc. (Agri) Honours as Elective Tea Husbandary and Technology.

(ii) NET/SLET/SET or Ph.D. in the relevant field.

Desirable: Having uniformly good academic career and working experience in tea gardens/tea industries at executive level.

Salary: Rs. 30,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Selection Procedure :

Applicants may appear for a walk-in-interview on 11th August 2025 (Monday) at 11.00 a.m. The venue is in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall, Office of the Vice Chancellor, Dibrugarh University, Assam

How to apply :

Interested candidates having the requisite qualification may appear in the interview with copies of bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials, publications and experience certificate (if any) along with the original certificates of qualifications/testimonials for verification.

Applicants shall be required to pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. 500/-) only as Registration Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here