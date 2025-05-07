Assam Career Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam in 2025.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Deputy Registrar (Academic) in 2025. Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, came into being in 1965. It came into being consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India. The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and reflection. It is one of the educational centres of excellence, seeking to amalgamate multi-disciplinary fields with numerous theoretical perspectives, the realm of cultural diversity with the praxis of knowledge, and region-specific issues with a global horizon. The University has a prolific and productive industrial academia interface. With its strong global links in teaching and research programmes, the University offers dynamic educational experiences that prepare the next generation to lead and make a difference and thus contribute to the society at large. The University hosts 177 affiliated colleges and institutes. These colleges are spread over nine districts of Assam. Dibrugarh University is a member of the Association of Indian Universities.

Name of post : Deputy Registrar (Academic)

No. of posts : 1

Minimum qualification:

(i) A Master’s degree in any subject with at least 55% of marks or its equivalent grade in a point

scale wherever grading system is followed.

AND

(ii) 9 (nine) years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level- 10 and above with experience in Educational Administration.

OR

(iii) Comparable experience in research establishment and / or other institutions of higher

education.

OR

(iv) 5 (five) years of administrative experience as Assistant Registrar or in an equivalent post

Desirable: Ph.D. Degree

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications (08 copies) in the prescribed form of the University along with relevant documents and with a Bank Draft of Rs. 2000/- in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, payable at Dibrugarh (Branch Code-994000). The applications must reach the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh-786004 on or before 26th May 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here