Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Darrang Judiciary Assam.

The Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Darrang under Darrang Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Peon.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 12,000/- to 52,000/- + G.P 3,900/- P.M along with other admissible allowances as per ROP Rules, 2017

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification :

Minimum educational qualification of Class VIII standard. Those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply for the said post. However, candidates possessing special skills i.e. the professionals like, Plumber, Electrician, Driver, Sweeper, computer operator having knowledge of MS Office etc, Technician having knowledge of repairing AC and Generator is preferable, provided he/ she possesses the educational qualification as prescribed above.

Age Limit :

The Category-wise age limit as on the last date of receipt of application is as under:-

Unreserved : 18 to 40 years

OBC / MOBC : 18 to 43 years

SC/ST(P)/ST(H) : 18 to 45 years

PwBD : 18 to 50 years

Also Read : Yak Safari : A unique adventure which you can never ever miss in Sikkim

How to apply :

Candidates shall fill up the Application Form and paste his/her recent passport sized coloured photograph, in the given space of the application form and shall sign across the photograph. Four copies of the same photograph should be stapled in the top right corner of the application form

and the candidate should write his/her name on the reverse of the stapled photographs.

Application in prescribed form together with self attested copies of all the testimonials such as Educational Qualification Certificate, Mark Sheets, Age proof Certificate, Caste Certificate, Certificate relating to the special skill etc. should reach the office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Darrang, Mangaldai during office hours on working days on or before 30.08.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here