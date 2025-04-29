Applications are invited for recruitment of various scientific positions or career in CPP IPR Sonapur Assam.

The Centre of Plasma Physics-Institute for Plasma Research (CPP IPR) Sonapur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Associate for a project. Centre of Plasma Physics – Institute for Plasma Research (CPP-IPR) is a research centre of Institute for Plasma Research (IPR), Gandhinagar, Gujarat, an autonomous institute under the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Govt. of India. The centre came into being with a small group of scientists in 1991 as a project of Govt. of Assam, and functioned as an autonomous institute under the Department of Science & Technology, Govt. of Assam, till May 29, 2009. Hereon upon, the institute was taken as a centre of Institute for Plasma Research under DAE, Govt. of India.

Name of post : Research Associate

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Ph.D. in Plasma Physics with minimum two years of post-Ph.D.

research experience in the field of plasma physics.

Desirable :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The candidate should have a minimum 2 years of experience after Ph.D in the following areas:

1. Experience in design and /or operation of plasma based experimental systems.

2. Experience of handling Langmuir probe, surface ionization detector and spectroscopic instruments and analysing acquired experimental data.

3. Experience in analytical modelling of laboratory plasma experiments.

4. Experience in preparing technical documents

Also Read : 7 interesting facts about the Sodha Rajput community

Selection Procedure :

Interested candidates may report at Centre of Plasma Physics, Institute for Plasma Research, Nazirakhat, Sonapur, Kamrup(M), Assam at 9:00 AM on 13th May, 2025 (Tuesday).

How to apply :

The candidate must bring a CV in the enclosed prescribed format with a recent passport size colour photograph affixed on it. Applicants must also enclose copies of self-attested documents like mark sheet, degree certificate, proof of date of birth (D.O.B) and other relevant documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here