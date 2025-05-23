Assam Career Cotton University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Cotton University Assam in 2025.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Field Investigators in an ICSSR funded major research project entitled “Preserving the Silent Chronicles of Assam: Collection and Archiving of Non-commercial Magazines from 1947 to 2000” in 2025. Cotton University, erstwhile Cotton College, is a Public State University located in Guwahati, the capital city of Assam. Its glorious history starts with Manik Chandra Barooah who, owing to huge public pressure, wrote a letter in 1899 to the British government to open a college in Guwahati. At that point of time Assam was the only of British Provinces in India without a college and Guwahati was regarded as the most suitable location altogether in the region. Convinced by the arguments, Sir Henry John Stedman Cotton, K.C.S.I., the then Chief Commissioner of Assam, altogether announced on 3rd November, 1899 that a college would be opened in Guwahati. Cotton College, the name decided by the public to honour its founder, was altogether inaugurated on 27th May 1901 by Sir Henry Cotton himself. The institution started functioning with five professors, which included Frederick William Sudmersen, the first Principal of the College, and also 37 students. At the time of inception, Cotton College was affiliated to Calcutta University.

Name of post : Field Investigators

No. of posts : 2

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification : PG in Social Sciences discipline with minimum 55% marks

Desirable Qualification :

1. Command over English and Assamese (oral as well as written)

2. Basic computer skills

How to apply :

Interested candidates must send their biodata along with phone number and copies of relevant

certificates to the Coordinators.

They should send it through email at icssrmrpsilentchronicles@gmail.com

Last date for submission of applications is 30th May 2025

The shortlisted candidates will be called (via email) altogether for an interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



