Assam Career Cotton University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Cotton University Assam in 2025.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled "Development a Differentially Pumped Charged Exchange Cell for Positive Ion Mass Spectrometry (PIMS)" in collaboration with CUPAC NE in 2025. The position is purely temporary and will last till funding is available for the project. The appointment is initially for 1 year and may get extension till the end of the project.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification:

a) MSc in Physics with at least 70% marks or equivalent. Candidate must have First class throughout academic career starting from Class-X.

b) NET/GATE qualified.

Desirable qualification:

Advanced skills supported by publications in one or more of the following: Ion optical simulations, gas target, Auto CAD, radiation detectors. Mere statement will not be adequate

Remuneration : Initial starting salary will be Rs 37,000 pm and HRA and medical allowance as per rules.

How to apply :

Interested candidates must email their CVs along with phone number and also copies of relevant certificates to ganeshwary@cottonuniversity.ac.in within 23rd May 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here