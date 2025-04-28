Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Cotton University Assam.

Cotton University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Assistant and Field Investigator in an ICSSR (Indian Council of Social Science Research), Ministry of Education (MoE) sponsored Major Research Project titled “Geographical Indications: Promoting Sustainability and Traditional Knowledge in Assam.” The appointment is purely temporary and may be terminated by either party with one month’s notice. Selected candidates will not have any claim for regular appointment at Cotton University or continuation in any other project. Cotton University, erstwhile Cotton College, is a Public State University in Guwahati, the capital city of Assam. Its glorious history starts with Manik Chandra Barooah who, owing to huge public pressure, wrote a letter in 1899 to the British government to open a college in Guwahati. Cotton College, the name decided by the public to honour its founder, came into being on 27th May 1901 under Sir Henry Cotton himself. The institution started functioning with five professors, which included Frederick William Sudmersen, the first Principal of the College, and 37 students

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification : Postgraduate in a Social Science discipline with a minimum of 55% marks and NET/M.Phil./Ph.D.

Salary : Rs. 37,000/- per month

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification : Postgraduate in a Social Science discipline with a minimum of 55% marks

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Also Read : 7 interesting facts about the Sodha Rajput community

How to apply :

Interested candidates must submit their application along with a bio-data and scanned copies of

testimonials via email at udbmail@cottonuniversity.ac.in or via post to Dr. Ujjal Deka Baruah, Project Director and Associate Professor, Department of Geography, Cotton University, Guwahati – 781001, India

Last date for submission of applications is 8th May 2025.

Shortlisted candidates will get information via email regarding the interview schedule. They must present original certificates/testimonials at the time of joining.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here