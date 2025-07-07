Assam Career College of Veterinary Science Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in College of Veterinary Science Guwahati Assam in 2025.

College of Veterinary Science Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF), Project Technical Support and Semi Skilled Worker under the project entitled “Documentation of different livestock diseases in border areas of North-East India” in Department of Veterinary Microbiology.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : M.V.Sc. in Veterinary Microbiology/ Animal Biotechnology/Veterinary Parasitology /

Veterinary Biochemistry/ Veterinary Physiology/ Veterinary Medicine

Or

M.Sc. in Life Sciences

Desirable: Expertise in molecular works and ELISA

Emoluments : Rs. 31000/- per month + HRA

Name of post : Semi Skilled Worker

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : HS Pass

Emoluments : Rs. 13,380.00 per month (Rs. 446.00 per day)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 10th July, 2025 at 10:30AM in the Department of Veterinary Microbiology, College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, Guwahati-22

How to apply :

Candidates must submit a copy of recent BIODATA, one set of relevant testimonials (self-attested) and a DEMAND DRAFT of Rs. 100.00 (Rupees one hundred) or Rs. 50.00 (Rupees fifty)

only for SC/ST candidates, drawn in favour of The Director of Research (Veterinary), AAU, Khanapara payable at SBI Khanapara at the time of the interview.

An advanced copy of the BIODATA may be sent in the Email ID pankaj.deka@aau.ac.in on or before 8th July, 2025.

Candidates must bring the original documents for verification at the time of the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here