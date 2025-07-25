Applications are invited for recruitment of nine vacant positions or career in College of Veterinary Science Assam.

College of Veterinary Science Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of project personnel under the DBT Funded Project entitled

“Genomics-based Discovery of (Potential) Pathogens for India’s North-Eastern Region” in Department of Veterinary Microbiology

Name of post : Project Associate II

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : M.V.Sc. Or M.Sc. in Life Sciences with 02 years experience in the field of Research & Development in industrial/academic institution/Science & Technology organizations

Monthly Emoluments : Rs.35,000/- + HRA

Name of post : Project Associate I

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : M.V.Sc. Or M.Sc. in Life Sciences

Desirable: Expertise in molecular biology

Monthly Emoluments : Rs.31,000/- + HRA

Name of post : Field Worker

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate degree in any discipline

Monthly Emoluments : Rs.18,000/- + HRA

Name of post : Highly Skilled Worker

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Graduate degree in any discipline

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 21,240/-

Name of post : Skilled Worker

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : HS Pass

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 16,140/-

Selection Procedure :

Only selected short-listed candidates will get information about the details of schedule for appearing in the interview. They will be intimated by email and/or phone. If felt necessary, it may be decided to conduct a written test on a specified date for short-listing of candidates and in that case the date of interview may need to be postponed.

How to apply :

Interested candidates with the requisite qualifications may apply online for the above posts on or before August 10th, 2025. Candidates will need to upload their filled in APPLICATION FORM in the specified format attached with the advertisement, along with relevant certificates testifying to their academic credentials, working experience, and proof of age, in a single PDF file by logging into the following link: https://forms.gle/WzSR8xnnoNW1Ln778

At the time of interview, the short-listed candidates for the post shall have to submit hard copies of application form (format enclosed) and one set of all relevant documents (self- attested) along with a Bank Draft of Rs. 100.00 (Rupees one hundred only) / Rs.50.00 (Rupees fifty only) for ST/SC candidates, drawn in favour of The Director of Research (Veterinary), AAU, Khanapara payable at SBI Khanapara. They shall have to also produce the original documents for verification at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here