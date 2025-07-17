Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Charaideo Judiciary Assam.

The Office of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Charaideo under Charaideo Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Office Assistant, Receptionist cum Data Entry Operator and Office Peon.

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Qualification :

i. Graduate (any discipline)

ii. Basic word processing skills and the ability to operate computer and skills to feed data.

iii. Good typing speed with proper setting of petition

iv. Ability to take dictation and prepare files for presentation in the courts.

v. File maintenance and processing knowledge

Name of post : Receptionist cum Data Entry Operator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Qualification :

i. Graduate (any discipline)

ii. Excellent verbal and written communication skills

iii. Word and data processing abilities

iv. Ability to work telecommunication system (telephones, fax machines, switchboards etc.)

v. Proficiency with good typing speed.

Name of post : Office Peon

No. of posts : 3

Salary : Rs. 10000/- per month

Qualification : Candidate must be class VIII passed. Those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply

How to apply :

Candidates may send duly filed Application Form along with self-attested photocopies of all the relevant testimonials and 02 (Two) copies of recent passport size Photographs and it should be addressed to the Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Charaideo. The Name of the post applied for should clearly be mentioned overleaf the envelope. Providing of Contact number is

compulsory.

Applicants may drop the applications in the drop box installed at the Office of the District Legal Services Authority, Charaideo, or may send it by post. The last date of receiving the applications is till 02/08/2025 during Office Hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here