Applications are invited for recruitment of 13 vacant positions or career in CDAC Assam in 2025.

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Advisors and Consultants in 2025.

Name of posts :

Advisor – HPC – Processor Development (Part Time / Full Time)

Consultant – Computational Linguistics (Part Time / Full Time)

Consultant – Database Developer (Part Time / Full Time)

Consultant – Domain Expert in e-Governance (Part Time / Full Time)

Consultant – Domain Expert in PF (Part Time / Full Time)

Consultant – Mechanical Designs (Part Time / Full Time)

Consultant – Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) System (Part Time / Full Time)

Consultant – Server/Storage System Admin – L2 (Part Time / Full Time)

Consultant – Server/Storage System Admin – L3 (Part Time / Full Time)

Consultant – Solution Architect – Enterprise Application (Part Time / Full Time)

Consultant – Technical Helpdesk (Part Time / Full Time)

Senior Consultant – Bioinformatics (Part Time / Full Time)

No. of posts :

Advisor – HPC – Processor Development (Part Time / Full Time) : 1

Consultant – Computational Linguistics (Part Time / Full Time) : 1

Consultant – Database Developer (Part Time / Full Time) : 1

Consultant – Domain Expert in e-Governance (Part Time / Full Time) : 1

Consultant – Domain Expert in PF (Part Time / Full Time) : 1

Consultant – Mechanical Designs (Part Time / Full Time) : 1

Consultant – Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) System (Part Time / Full Time) : 1

Consultant – Server/Storage System Admin – L2 (Part Time / Full Time) : 1

Consultant – Server/Storage System Admin – L3 (Part Time / Full Time) : 1

Consultant – Solution Architect – Enterprise Application (Part Time / Full Time) : 1

Consultant – Technical Helpdesk (Part Time / Full Time) : 2

Senior Consultant – Bioinformatics (Part Time / Full Time) : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Advisor – HPC – Processor Development (Part Time / Full Time) : B.E/B.Tech in Electronics / Communication / Computer Engineering

Consultant – Computational Linguistics (Part Time / Full Time) : M.A. in Hindi / Computational Linguistics / Language Technology OR Ph.D. in Computational Linguistics / Translation Studies / Language Technology / Natural Language Processing. 6 years and above post qualification experience.

Consultant – Database Developer (Part Time / Full Time) : First class B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science / IT / Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication / Communication / Electrical / Electrical & Electronics OR First Class MCA OR ME/M.Tech in Computer Science / IT / Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunication / Communication / Electrical / Electrical & Electronics. Total Industry Experience: 7 – 10 years

Consultant – Domain Expert in e-Governance (Part Time / Full Time) : First class BE/B.Tech in Computer / IT / Electronics / Electronics & Communication / Electronics & Telecommunication / Electrical & Electronics OR First MCA. 25 years post qualification experience.

Consultant – Domain Expert in PF (Part Time / Full Time) : Graduate in Commerce OR Post Graduate in Commerce. Maximum 25 years experience in relevant field

Consultant – Mechanical Designs (Part Time / Full Time) : PG-Diploma in CAD / CAM / CAE OR ITI / NCTVT. Maximum 20 years and above post qualification experience

Consultant – Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) System (Part Time / Full Time) : Post Graduate with Electronics, Instrumentation, Physics. Minimum 10 years relevant experience in Hardware design, development of FPGA based system and Porting of algorithm /application on FPGA platform

Consultant – Server/Storage System Admin – L2 (Part Time / Full Time) : BE/B. Tech in any discipline OR MCA. Maximum 2 years experience in Server and storage infrastructure management

Consultant – Server/Storage System Admin – L3 (Part Time / Full Time) : BE/B. Tech in any discipline OR MCA. Maximum 7 years experience in Server and storage infrastructure management

Consultant – Solution Architect – Enterprise Application (Part Time / Full Time) : First Class B.E/ B.Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Communication/ Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics OR First Class MCA OR ME/ M.Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Communication/ Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics. Total Industry Experience: 18 – 22 years. Professional Certification. TOGAF or similar certification

Consultant – Technical Helpdesk (Part Time / Full Time) : Any Graduate in Science / Computer Application (BSc/BCA/BCS). Preferably : Computer / Information Technology. Minimum of 2 Years of relevant experience in helpdesk/contact centre

Senior Consultant – Bioinformatics (Part Time / Full Time) : Ph.D. in (Bioinformatics/ Biochemistry/ Computational Biology). Minimum – 30 years of professional experience

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.cdac.in/

The last date for online submission of application is June 06, 2025 (up to 1800 hrs.).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here