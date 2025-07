Applications are invited for recruitment of over 350 vacant posts or career in CCRAS Assam in 2025.

Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career in various Group “A”, “B” and “C” categories in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of posts :

Research Officer (Pathology) Group “A”

Research Officer (Ayurveda)- Group “A”

Assistant Research Officer (Pharmacology) Group “B”

Staff Nurse Group “B”

Assistant Group “B”

Translator (Hindi Assistant) Group “B”

Medical Laboratory Technologist Group “B”

Research Assistant (Chemistry) Group “C”

Research Assistant (Botany) Group “C”

Research Assistant (Pharmacology) Group “C”

Research Assistant (Organic Chemistry) Group “C”

Research Assistant (Garden) Group “C”

Research Assistant (Pharmacy) Group “C”

Stenographer Grade–I Group “C” (Senior Stenographer)

Statistical Assistant Group ‘C’

Upper Division Clerk (Group “C”)

Stenographer Grade-II Group “C”

Lower Division Clerk Group ‘C’

Pharmacist (Grade-I), Group ‘C’

Offset Machine Operator Group “C”

Library Clerk Group “C”

Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist Group “C”

Laboratory Attendant Group “C”

Security In charge Group “C”

Driver Ordinary Grade Group “C”

Multi Tasking Staff Group “C”

No. of posts :

Research Officer (Pathology) Group “A” : 1

Research Officer (Ayurveda)- Group “A” : 15

Assistant Research Officer (Pharmacology) Group “B” : 4

Staff Nurse Group “B” : 14

Assistant Group “B” : 13

Translator (Hindi Assistant) Group “B” : 2

Medical Laboratory Technologist Group “B” : 15

Research Assistant (Chemistry) Group “C” : 5

Research Assistant (Botany) Group “C” : 5

Research Assistant (Pharmacology) Group “C” : 1

Research Assistant (Organic Chemistry) Group “C” : 1

Research Assistant (Garden) Group “C” : 1

Research Assistant (Pharmacy) Group “C” : 1

Stenographer Grade–I Group “C” (Senior Stenographer) : 10

Statistical Assistant Group ‘C’ : 2

Upper Division Clerk (Group “C”) : 39

Stenographer Grade-II Group “C” : 14

Lower Division Clerk Group ‘C’ : 37

Pharmacist (Grade-I), Group ‘C’ : 12

Offset Machine Operator Group “C” : 1

Library Clerk Group “C” : 1

Junior Medical Laboratory Technologist Group “C” : 1

Laboratory Attendant Group “C” : 9

Security In charge Group “C” : 1

Driver Ordinary Grade Group “C” : 5

Multi Tasking Staff Group “C” : 179

Eligibility Criteria : As per CCRAS norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://ccras.nic.in/

Starting Date of Online Application & Fee Payment : 1000 hours of 01st August, 2025

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Closing Date of Online Application & Fee Payment : 1800 hours of 31st August, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here