Assam Career Canara Bank Securities Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in Canara Bank Securities Assam in 2025.

Canara Bank Securities Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager and Security Officer in 2025. Canara Bank Securities, a Subsidiary of Canara Bank got incorporation and accreditation as a Primary Dealer PD in 1996 in the name of ‘Gilt Securities Trading Corporation Limited. GSTCL’ with a paid-up capital of Rs.100 Crores. The Primary Dealer activity of the Company got taken over by the parent Bank in February, 2007 and the Company is focusing on capital market related activities mainly into equity broking and distribution of Financial Products. The name of the Company became as ‘Canara Bank Securities Ltd. CBSL’ in 2009. The On Line Trading OLT in Equity and FNO is a product added by CBSL to Financial Super Market of Canara Bank. This facilitates seamless trading in stock market by investor clients of the Bank at their comfort and convenience.

Name of posts :

Deputy Manager- CA/IWA/MBA Finance

Deputy Manager – Company Secretary

Deputy Manager – IT

Assistant Manager- IT, Compliance, Surveillance

Junior Officer- Surveillance, Compliance

Deputy Manager – IT

Assistant Manager–Network Administrator

Assistant Manager– System Administrator

Assistant Manager- Compliance

Junior Officer – Compliance

No. of posts :

Deputy Manager- CA/IWA/MBA Finance : 1

Deputy Manager – Company Secretary : 1

Deputy Manager – IT : 1

Assistant Manager- IT, Compliance, Surveillance : 3

Junior Officer- Surveillance, Compliance : 2

Deputy Manager – IT : 1

Assistant Manager–Network Administrator : 1

Assistant Manager– System Administrator : 1

Assistant Manager- Compliance : 1

Junior Officer – Compliance : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per Canara Bank Securities Limited norms

How to apply :

Candidates have to submit the online or physical application at the link available in the careers option on the website- https://www.canmoney.in/careers

Self attested Copies of the following documents are to be enclosed to the application-

1. Birth Certificate / SSC / SSLC certificate with DOB.

2. Copies of the mark sheets & certificates from SSC/SSLC/X STD, PUC/10+2/Intermediate, Graduation & other qualifications etc.Copies of experience certificates

3. Copy of Caste Certificate in prescribed format in case of S C , S T & OBC category candidates (formats available in the website)

4. Any other relevant documents

Address for sending physical applications if any- THE GENERAL MANAGER, HR DEPARTMENT,

CANARA BANK SECURITIES LTD, 7TH FLOOR, MAKER CHAMBER III NARIMAN POINT

MUMBAI – 400021

Last date for receipt of application along with copy of relevant Documents 15.05.2025

Shortlisted candidates will get information for the Interview only in the registered e-mail tentatively by 25.05.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here