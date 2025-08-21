Assam Career BVFCL Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in BVFCL Assam in 2025.

Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Director (Production) in 2025.

Name of post : Director (Production)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

The applicant must, on the date of application, as well as on the date of interview, should have employment in a regular capacity – and not in a contractual/ad-hoc capacity – in one of the followings:-

(a) Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) (including a full-time functional Director in the

Board of a CPSE);

(b) Central Government Group ‘A’ officers including the Armed Forces of the Union and All India Services and officers from Public Sector Banks/ Financial Institutions/ Autonomous Bodies etc;

(c) State Public Sector Enterprise (SPSE) where the annual turnover is Rs.750 crore or more;

(d) Private Sector in company where the annual turnover is Rs.750 crore or more. Preference would be given to candidates from listed Companies.

Qualification : The applicant should be an Engineering graduate with good academic record from

recognized University/ Institution. Applicants holding MBA/ Post Graduate Diploma in management will also have an added advantage.

Experience : The applicant should possess adequate technical/ operational experience at a senior level in a large organization of repute, out of which at least five years during the last ten years should have been in major production units in Fertilizers/ Chemicals/ Petrochemicals sector.

How to apply :

The applications can either-

(a) fill up the Application Form online only against this Job Description on the website of PESB –

https://pesb.gov.in/ and thereafter forward it online, as specified

Or

(b) fill up the Application Form online only against this Job Description on the website of PESB –

https://pesb.gov.in/, take a printout and also send it offline, as specified

Applicants can send the applications to Secretary, Public Enterprises Selection Board, Public Enterprises Bhawan, Block No. 14, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110003.

Last date for submission of applications by the applicants is by 03:00 PM on 15.09.2025. Last date for nodal officers to forward applications to PESB altogether is by 05:00 PM on 24.09.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here